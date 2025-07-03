Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao unites with Shoojit Sircar for upcoming film

Actor Rajkummar Rao has confirmed his collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for an upcoming project. The actor, known for his diverse roles in films like Shahid and Omerta, expressed excitement about the untitled film. "It's not a two-hero comedy film. It's set in Shoojit Da's world. It's about a guy and his journey. It is an amazing story," he told PTI.

Biopic role Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic In addition to his collaboration with Sircar, Rao is also gearing up for a biographical film on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor described Ganguly as "an emotion" and one of the best captains India has had. "It's a big responsibility, and I understand that. I'm very excited to play the part," he said. The film is expected to release in December 2026.

Preparation process Preparation for the biopic underway Rao revealed that the preparation for the Ganguly biopic is currently underway. "The film has been pushed a bit. We start shooting next year. There is soft prep, and that is happening," he said. The actor also mentioned having several sessions with Ganguly, who has expressed confidence in Rao's ability to portray him on screen.