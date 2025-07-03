Confirmed! Rajkummar Rao unites with Shoojit Sircar for upcoming film
What's the story
Actor Rajkummar Rao has confirmed his collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for an upcoming project. The actor, known for his diverse roles in films like Shahid and Omerta, expressed excitement about the untitled film. "It's not a two-hero comedy film. It's set in Shoojit Da's world. It's about a guy and his journey. It is an amazing story," he told PTI.
Biopic role
Rao to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic
In addition to his collaboration with Sircar, Rao is also gearing up for a biographical film on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. The actor described Ganguly as "an emotion" and one of the best captains India has had. "It's a big responsibility, and I understand that. I'm very excited to play the part," he said. The film is expected to release in December 2026.
Preparation process
Preparation for the biopic underway
Rao revealed that the preparation for the Ganguly biopic is currently underway. "The film has been pushed a bit. We start shooting next year. There is soft prep, and that is happening," he said. The actor also mentioned having several sessions with Ganguly, who has expressed confidence in Rao's ability to portray him on screen.
Ongoing promotions
Meanwhile, the actor is promoting his film 'Maalik'
Meanwhile, Rao is busy promoting his upcoming film Maalik, which will hit theaters on July 11. The action movie is directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar and has a special appearance by Huma Qureshi.