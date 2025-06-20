'Sitaare Zameen Par' records ₹7cr advance bookings; eyes slow opening

What's the story

Aamir Khan's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set for a subdued opening with advance bookings standing at around ₹6.88 crore for its first day, reported Sacnilk.

Despite the slow start, industry experts are hopeful that positive word-of-mouth will boost its performance in the coming days, just like Taare Zameen Par did years ago.

At the time of writing, the film has collected ₹0.3 crore on Day 1.