What's the story

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who last directed Faadu (2022), is currently scripting a biopic on Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, educator and author Sudha Murty.

The project was announced in 2021, but Iyer Tiwari has said it will take time before she starts shooting.

"I do hope it happens, because we have been writing, and it is a complicated story to tell," she told Mid-Day.