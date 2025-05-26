Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'Deewaniyat' gets a new title
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has been retitled. According to IANS, the movie, which was earlier called Deewaniyat, will now be known as Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
This change comes after the film switched production houses from Vikir Films to Play DMF, Anshul Garg's rapidly rising production house.
The creative leaders of the new team felt that the previous title did not align with the "evolved narrative" and branding of the project.
Title significance
New title reflects deeper emotional core and personalized love story
The new title, Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is said to reflect a deeper emotional core and a more personalized love story. It is being promoted as a tale of intensity and romantic obsession.
As per reports, the film explores the powerful emotions of love, obsession, and heartbreak.
The new title emphasizes the perspective of a passionate lover in an unfiltered relationship defined by devotion and emotional entanglement.
The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri.
Actor insights
Rane and Bajwa's performances are highly anticipated
Rane, known for his impactful performances in romantic dramas, is expected to bring depth and vulnerability to the character of "Deewana." He had previously called the film's script "his strongest written script to date."
Bajwa's screen presence and emotional expressiveness are also set to elevate the film's narrative intensity.
Bajwa, who mainly works in Punjabi films, has several Hindi films lined up for release like Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4.