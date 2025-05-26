What's the story

The upcoming Hindi film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has been retitled. According to IANS, the movie, which was earlier called Deewaniyat, will now be known as Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

This change comes after the film switched production houses from Vikir Films to Play DMF, Anshul Garg's rapidly rising production house.

The creative leaders of the new team felt that the previous title did not align with the "evolved narrative" and branding of the project.