The much-awaited film Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has officially gone on floors in Mumbai.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is touted to be a music-driven love story.

Its first schedule will be shot in Mumbai, and it is expected to be released later in 2025.

The film's muhurat ceremony is scheduled for Friday, reported Times of India.