Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa start filming love story 'Deewaniyat'
What's the story
The much-awaited film Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has officially gone on floors in Mumbai.
Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is touted to be a music-driven love story.
Its first schedule will be shot in Mumbai, and it is expected to be released later in 2025.
The film's muhurat ceremony is scheduled for Friday, reported Times of India.
Actor's perspective
Rane expressed excitement about 'Deewaniyat'
Sharing his thoughts on the film, Rane said, "There's something very grounded and sincere about this film. It's a pleasure to be working with Sonam, and Milap Zaveri has crafted a story that hits you emotionally."
He has previously starred in a similar romance saga, Sanam Teri Kasam, so expectations are high.
Creative team's vision
Director Zaveri and producer Anshul Garg shared their insights
Director Zaveri called Deewaniyat a film about love in its most intense and honest form. He also praised the on-screen chemistry between Rane and Bajwa: "Harsh and Sonam complement each other beautifully on screen."
Producer Anshul Garg, who is making his full-length cinema debut with Deewaniyat, said, "It's a film where music plays a central narrative role - the kind of story where songs don't just support the plot, they carry it forward."
Production debut
'Deewaniyat' marks Desi Movies Factory's entry into cinema
Desi Movies Factory will foray into the world of cinema with Deewaniyat.
The company shared an Instagram post with a clapboard marking the commencement of the film's shoot.
"After rocking the music charts it takes us great pride in announcing our first foray into the world of cinema!" read the caption.
Co-produced by Raghav Sharma, the film has been penned by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.