When, where to watch 'Jaat' after theatrical run
What's the story
Sunny Deol's much-awaited action thriller Jaat, directed by Gopichandh Malineni, hit theaters on Thursday. The film, which also stars Randeep Hooda, is facing stiff competition from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly at the box office.
However, early audience trends for Jaat have been positive.
Still, if you prefer to catch it at home, then here's where the film will be available for streaming after its theatrical run.
Streaming details
'Jaat' to premiere on Netflix
Reportedly, Jaat will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run.
Usually, films release on streaming platforms 45-60 days after their theatrical release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on Jaat's OTT release.
The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios.
Box office prediction
Trade analysts predicted 'Jaat' would earn ₹10cr on opening day
Before the release, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi predicted that Jaat would earn ₹10cr on its opening day.
He described the film as a "stereotypical commercial entertainer, full of masala, full of entertainment and theatrical value."
Box office tracker Sacnilk showed that advance booking for Jaat on Day 1 was over ₹6cr.
Cast details
'Jaat' features an ensemble cast alongside Deol and Hooda
Apart from Deol and Hooda, Jaat also features Regina Cassandra, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saiyami Kher, Upendra Limaye, Dayanand Shetty, Ayesha Khan, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.
Despite a strong buzz, the straight-up action drama has received poor reviews.
Now, time will tell how long Deol can rule screens in his Jaat avatar.