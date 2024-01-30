Context

Why does this story matter?

Hooda originally aimed to release the biopic on May 28 last year. The film was then scheduled for a January 26 release, but a legal dispute between producers Anand Pandit and Legends Studios led to another reschedule. The dispute was resolved recently, with the film's revenue being divided based on investment proportions, with Hooda receiving 70% and the other two parties getting 30%.

Announcement

'History will be rewritten…'

Hooda shared a teaser for the upcoming film, with the caption, "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; one celebrated and one removed from history." "On Martyrs Day 2024, history will be rewritten." Apart from Hooda, the film also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Pandit, Hooda, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, Sam Khan, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Know about the personality

Who was Savarkar? Exploring the historical significance

Savarkar was an Indian independence activist, politician, and writer. While imprisoned in Ratnagiri in 1922, he formulated the Hindu nationalist ideology of Hindutva. Using the honorific prefix Veer ("brave"), Savarkar joined the Hindu Mahasabha and propagated the term Hindutva to establish a collective "Hindu" identity. In 1948, he faced charges in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but was acquitted by the court due to insufficient evidence.

Dedication

Hooda's dedication and risk to his life for the role

In his press statement last year, Hooda emphasized his commitment to portraying Savarkar in the film. He mentioned facing severe agony and losses, including risking his life by losing 26kgs in a month to better suit the main character. Last year, he issued a statement claiming full ownership of the film's copyrights, stating that he produced, directed, and completed it despite facing various challenges.