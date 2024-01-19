'Gadar 3' is happening! Sunny Deol starrer's release date revealed

'Gadar 3' is slated for 2025 release

Get ready for more action-packed drama as Zee Studios has reportedly given the go-ahead for Gadar 3! Following the massive success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2, the studio has finalized the initial paperwork with Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol. As per Pinkvilla, Sharma and his team of writers have been hard at work brainstorming ideas for the third installment and have now locked down the basic concept.

'Gadar 3' will be set against the Indo-Pak conflict

Gadar 3 promises to be more thrilling than ever, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflict. Everyone involved is on board with the idea and eager to see where the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete goes next. "A lot of writing will happen to develop the idea, but the team has got the direction of where the story...heads from here on," said a source close to the project.

Sharma's take on 'Gadar 3'

Sharma confirmed the exciting news from the set of his current film, Journey, starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar. Reportedly, he shared, "Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon." Gadar 3 is tentatively aiming for a 2025 release.