By Isha Sharma 04:38 pm Jan 19, 202404:38 pm

'Anyone But You' is out in theaters

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer Hollywood film Anyone But You was released in Indian theaters on Friday. Directed by Will Gluck, it's a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The romantic comedy works in parts due to the chemistry and playfulness between the two leads, its natural humor, and the cinematography, but unfortunately, it comes with a hackneyed storyline.

Story of instant love and then separation

The film deals with a commitment-phobic law student Beatrice (Sweeney) and a finance corporate guy Ben (Powell). They meet most amusingly (in a coffee shop that Beatrice has entered solely to relieve herself), and the sparks fly. After a passionate first date, they drift apart due to misunderstandings, until their families and friends step in to play Cupid.

Positives: Opening scene sets the stage for the movie

Admittedly, when Beatrice walked into the coffee shop and explained to the waitress that all she wanted was to use the loo, I could have never anticipated that this was where she'd meet the film's hero! But she does, and the conversation and chemistry between them are charming and refreshing, with humor bursting out of their words. The entire sequence made me chuckle.

The lead characters draw attention from the get-go

When you spend some time with the characters (they're in every frame), you already know that despite the initial friction, they won't be able to spend time away from each other. Ultimately, it's not a question of if, but when. Here, too, after the first few interesting sequences, I got swooped into their life, wanting to see how their relationship develops from there.

Beatrice-Ben's chemistry is the film's strongest point

ABY is at its strongest when Gluck allows Beatrice and Ben to just be themselves, and Powell and Sweeney don't miss a beat. Powell—despite no characterization or backstory—is an instant charmer, winning Beatrice—and us—over. Beatrice rambling on telephone to her sister about meeting a "perfect" guy to Ben sweeping her off her feet by being a gentleman—ABY has the markings of a traditional romcom.

There's a cheeky reference to 'Titanic,' too!

There is a nod to Titanic in the second half that's executed well and ABY prides itself on at least two scenes where it subverts gender roles (Beatrice comes to Ben's rescue to help tackle his fear of flying and swimming). Its cinematography is another add-on; Australia is a major part of the plot, and the camerawork captures it in all its picturesque glory.

Negatives: However, it's not all perfect

The problems with ABY start rearing their head once Ben-Beatrice's picture-perfect romance is cut short due to (easily solvable) misunderstandings. The plot is wafer thin and hence, the film always runs the risk of giving way at several junctures. Twists and turns are few and far between, and while humor often saves the day here, there's only so much it can do.

Dialogues feel unnatural and scenes feel repetitive

There is hardly any room for creative development and even if you completely miss a few scenes/dialogues in between, it won't hamper your viewing experience. A lot of dialogue feels contrived, jarred, and awkward—as if the actors would do anything else than mouth those words. There's not enough meat to bite into, so ABY relies heavily on skimpily dressed people to generate some delight.

It could have been developed into something more heartwarming

Because Sweeney and Powell are completely soaked in their roles and there are some good supporting characters, you feel Anyone But You's palpable potential. Both Beatrice and Ben are full of hurt and ache and their respective griefs could have been stretched out to provide more gravitas and depth to the story. Instead, ABY just keeps hanging to the same thread throughout.

Can skip it in theaters and watch on OTT later

Interestingly, despite the story having little substance, Anyone But You never feels boring, yawn-inducing, or too stretched. At less than two hours long, it has plenty of delightful moments, brought to life by the leads. However, one feels the ache of the film giving up far too easily, not letting itself become the kind of semi-classic it could easily have. Verdict: 2.5/5 stars.