'Echo': Who plays who in the new Marvel series

By Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 09:17 pm Jan 12, 2024

Marvel's miniseries 'Echo' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Touted to be the spin-off of the 2021 series Hawkeye, the latest Marvel series Echo follows the titular character aka Maya Lopez, one of MCU's anti-heroes. She is compelled to face her history, embrace her Native American roots, and show love for her family and community upon her return to her native country. Before you go for a binge-session this weekend, read this.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo

Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Lopez aka Echo from Hawkeye in which she had landed her breakout role. Her performance stood out amid actors like Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the series. Cox's casting in Hawkeye was greeted with praise for the deaf performer's casting in a deaf person's role. The new show features the aftermath of Hawkeye's events.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil

In the 2015 Netflix original series Daredevil from Marvel Television, Charlie Cox debuted as the titular character, Matt Murdock. Ahead of his 18-episode Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, Echo signifies Cox's comeback as Daredevil and forges a connection between the two characters, who are romantically linked in Marvel Comics. He also had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin

Similar to Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the cancellation of Daredevil. In Hawkeye, D'Onofrio returned to the character of Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, who was first shown as Lopez's surrogate uncle and the reason behind her father's demise. He had sustained injuries during the conclusion. Echo delves into his recuperation and his past relationship with Lopez.

Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez

Although Zahn McClarnon played Echo's late father, William Lopez, it was confirmed that the actor would be reprising his character again for Echo. This meant that parts of the story would take place in the past before the events of Hawkeye transpired. Hawkeye's flashbacks presented Lopez as the erstwhile head of the Tracksuit Mafia and a close ally of Fisk.

Other pivotal characters in 'Echo'

Other prominent characters in the latest series include Chaske Spencer as Henry Black Crow Lopez, Echo's uncle; Graham Greene as Skully, Echo's grandfather; Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Echo's grandmother; and Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Echo's cousin. Some other supporting cast include Cody Lightning as Biscuits; Andrew Howard as Zane; Morningstar Angeline as Lowak; and Dannie McCallum as Tuklo.