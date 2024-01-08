Golden Globes 2024: Actors Lily Gladstone, Paul Giamatti clinch honors

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Jan 08, 202410:09 am

Golden Globes 2024 took place in California

The Golden Globes are a roadmap to the Oscars in America and the winners and nominees present a fair idea as to what to expect at the Academy Awards. The 81st Golden Globes have announced Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong, and Christopher Nolan as winners in different categories. Take a look at other important sections: Best Actors (Drama and Musical/Comedy).

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

The competition in this category was intense, with Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon; drama film), Carey Mulligan (Maestro; biographical drama), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall; courtroom drama thriller), Annette Bening (Nyad; sports drama film), Greta Lee (Past Lives; emotional drama), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla; biographical drama) vying for the golden trophy. The award was eventually picked by Gladstone.

Gladstone's acceptance speech

Gladstone got emotional while accepting her award and said, "I love everyone in this room right now. I don't have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me and encouraged me to keep going." "This is a historic win...it just doesn't belong to me," she added while accentuating the significance and importance of her tribe.

Best Performance by an Actor in Musical or Comedy

The male nominees in this category were Nicolas Cage for Dream Scenario, Timothée Chalamet for Wonka, Matt Damon for Air, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix for Beau is Afraid, and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction. Giamatti became the winner of this category for his work in The Holdovers. It is directed by Alexander Payne and the plot is set in 1970.

Giamatti's note of gratitude

"Thank you Golden Globes, thank you [director] Alexander Payne...Alexander the great." He added, "For some mysterious reason, he continued to have enormous faith in me. And why? I don't know why." "I want to say I love my beautiful girlfriend Wong. And...I guess, I wanna give a shoutout to my son Samuel who recently graduated from college," said the actor in his heartfelt speech.

