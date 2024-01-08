Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' are Best Films

Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' are Best Films

By Isha Sharma Edited by Shreya Mukherjee

Golden Globe Awards took place on Monday morning IST

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place on January 7 at 8:00pm ET (January 8, 6:30am IST). Attended by the who's who of Hollywood, the ceremony saw the entire film community gather under one roof to celebrate the cinematic achievements of 2023. Naturally, all eyes were on the major Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor categories. Now, the winners are finally out!

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The critically acclaimed Oppenheimer clinched the Best Motion Picture (Drama) Award. This was perhaps the toughest fight out of all the categories, with the rest of its contenders being Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, Past Lives, Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Zone of Interest. Interestingly, barring Anatomy of a Fall, all nominated films in this category draw their screenplays from real stories/events/people.

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) is another category that teemed with a number of critically and commercially successful films. These included Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer global phenomenon Barbie, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's Poor Things, Jeffrey Wright-Tracee Ellis Ross's American Fiction, Paul Giamatti-Dominic Sessa's The Holdovers, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton's May December, and Matt Damon-Jason Bateman's Air. The award went to Poor Things.

Best Director

Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Celine Song for Past Lives competed in the Best Director category. Nolan was adjudged the Best Director. Separately, Maestro is actor-director Cooper's second feature film directorial after the sensational success of A Star is Born.

Best Actors (Drama and Musical/Comedy)

Best Performance in a Motion Picture—Drama by an actor went to Cillian Murphy for his work on Oppenheimer. Lily Gladstone picked it up in the same category for best actress for Killers of the Flower Moon. In the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy category, Emma Stone won for Poor Things. Among the men, Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers.

Here's where you can stream these movies

Where to watch: Oppenheimer (Amazon Prime Video; rent), Anatomy of a Fall (Apple TV+), Maestro (Netflix), Past Lives (Amazon Prime Video), Killers of the Flower Moon (Amazon Prime Video; rent), Barbie (JioCinema), Air (Amazon Prime Video), May December (on Netflix US, not in India). The Zone of Interest, Poor Things, American Fiction, and The Holdovers aren't available for streaming yet.