Golden Globes'24: 'The Boy and the Heron' wins Best Picture
Hayao Miyazaki's newest animated masterpiece, The Boy and the Heron, has clinched the Golden Globe for Best Picture - Animated, making it a strong contender for the Oscars. Although the film's producers were absent from the Los Angeles event, their win is a huge feat. It marked the first time a non-American animated film won in this category. Besides its Golden Globe victory, The Boy and the Heron also received a nomination for Joe Hisaishi's musical score.
The film broke Miyazaki's North American box office record
The Boy and the Heron has enjoyed box office success in several regions, breaking Miyazaki's North American record with a $12.8M debut in December. The film has raked in over $136M globally. Its US triumph is matched by widespread critical praise, making it a formidable competitor during awards season. This is especially notable in a year when other animated giants, such as Disney's Wish and Pixar's Elemental, have failed to impress both critics and audiences.