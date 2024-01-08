Golden Globes: Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Golden Globes: Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor

By Isha Sharma 09:11 am Jan 08, 202409:11 am

Robert Downey Jr. has won his third Golden Globe

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony is being attended by Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others. Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress (Film) were among the earliest categories to be announced during the Monday (per IST) morning ceremony. Take a look at the winners.

2/7

Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture)

Best Supporting Actor—Motion Picture went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer, released in July last year. He beat other actors such as William Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Charles Melton (May December), and his MCU co-actor and frequent collaborator Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

3/7

Downey Jr. in his acceptance speech

He said, "A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses 1 billion dollars, does that track? No, unless and but because Universal [Pictures] went all in on [director] Christopher Nolan, to direct Cillian Murphy with Emma Thomas producing with Emily [Blunt] and Florence [Pugh] and this cast and crew and helped them render a goddamn masterpiece."

4/7

Here's what he said

5/7

Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture)

The actors competing in this category were Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Colour Purple, Jodie Foster for Nyad, Julianne Moore for May December, Rosamund Pike for Saltburn, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. The lattermost was declared the winner for her role as Mary Lamb in the Alexander Payne directorial. It was released in the US in October 2023.

6/7

Randolph in her acceptance speech

The actor said, "To Alexander Payne, thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman." Calling her co-stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa her "partners in crime," she emphasized that they were "an absolute dream to work with, and I thank you for making me a better artist because of it." She played a grieving woman in the film.

7/7

Check out her speech here