OTT: Prabhas's 'Salaar' gets premiere date

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

OTT: Prabhas's 'Salaar' gets premiere date

By Aikantik Bag 03:54 pm Jan 19, 202403:54 pm

'Salaar' premieres on OTT on Saturday

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-packed film, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, has taken the box office by storm, raking in over Rs. 700 crore globally. After several speculations regarding its OTT release, Netflix announced that the actioner is arriving on the OTT platform on Saturday. The OTT premiere is taking place in less than a month since its theatrical release.

2/3

Netflix India's Telugu slate for 2024

Salaar is a part of KGF Universe and it co-stars Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy, among others. The makers will now work on the second installment. On the other hand, Netflix India recently revealed its exciting Telugu lineup for 2024, which includes Salaar alongside other anticipated films like Jr. NTR's Devara, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, Buddy, Gangs of Godavari, Tillu Square, Vijay Deverakonda's untitled 12th film, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th movie, and other untitled projects starring Sidhu and Karthikeya.

3/3

Twitter Post