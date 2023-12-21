Exclusive: Makers 'heavily considering' not screening 'Salaar' on national chains

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Exclusive: Makers 'heavily considering' not screening 'Salaar' on national chains

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:58 pm Dec 21, 202303:58 pm

'Salaar' is produced by 'K.G.F' franchise and 'Kantara' producer Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films

Prabhas-led Salaar is set for its theatrical release on Friday, clashing against Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Ahead of its release, Salaar is making headlines over its rift with PVR Inox for the chain allegedly not allotting equal screens to both films. In the latest development, Hombale Films told NewsBytes that they are "heavily considering" releasing Salaar in South India sans national cinema chains.

2/5

They backtracked: Hombale Films on PVR Inox

Speaking to us on Friday, the makers of Salaar said, "We are heavily considering going alone with Salaar's release in South India without any national cinema chain. They promised us equal screens for both films and also closed the deal for it. But they backtracked on it." This comes in the wake of reports claiming PVR Inox is renegotiating screening percentage amid backlash.

3/5

What's the 'Salaar' and PVR Inox rift all about?

As per reports, the makers of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial allegedly demanded 100% screens for Dunki in the southern parts of the country. A Bollywood Hungama report, quoting a source, claimed that Khan personally had contacted PVR Inox's owner Ajay Bijli for the deal. This move upset the Salaar makers, forcing them to consider releasing the film without national chains.

4/5

'Salaar' sold 32L tickets in advance booking: Hombale Films

In the advance booking race, Salaar has left Dunki behind. Dunki reportedly sold 3,67,000 advance tickets. Per Hombale Films, Salaar has sold "32 lakh tickets through advance booking, with an average cost of Rs. 300-350 per ticket, only in India. This translates to Rs. 95-100 crore (gross) advance booking business, making it the first Indian film to have this kind of advances."

5/5

Everything to know about 'Salaar'

Starring Prabhas in the lead, Salaar also features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, among others. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is backed by Vijay Kiragandur's production house, Hombale Films. It's the third pan-India collaboration between Neel and Kiragandur after K.G.F.: Chapter 1 and K.G.F.: Chapter 2. Salaar will be released in two installments with the first part titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.