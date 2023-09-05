Prabhas's last 5 films and their box office performances

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 05, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Prabhas will be next seen in 'Salaar' which will mark the first collaboration between him and Prashanth Neel

The staggering success of the Baahubali franchise made him a pan-India superstar. Actor Prabhas, in a career spanning two decades, has given many blockbuster hit films. While his upcoming venture Salaar is reportedly delayed and is expected to hit cinema halls by the year's end, we take a look at how his last five films have performed at the box office.

'Adipurush' (2023)

Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, faced multiple controversies over its dialogue and depiction of characters. Per its production team, the film which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, did a worldwide collection of over Rs. 450 crore. However, some news websites said otherwise.

'Radhe Shyam' (2022)

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Radhe Shyam was released in multiple languages including Telugu and Hindi. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. After collecting Rs. 79 crore (worldwide) on the day of its release, the film reportedly had a tough time and didn't reach the Rs. 150 crore mark.

'Saaho' (2019)

Prabhas made his Hindi debut with Saaho which featured him alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Sujeeth, it was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The film did good business in the Hindi belt, particularly, even though it received mostly negative reviews. Made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore, it went on to collect around Rs. 419-430 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' (2017)

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise brought massive popularity to Prabhas as well as Rana Daggubati, who played an anti-hero opposite Prabhas in the film. Talking about its box office success, Baahubali: The Conclusion became India's first film which was able to enter the Rs. 1,000 crore club. It is one of the most successful films (and franchise) of Prabhas's career.

'Baahubali: The Beginning' (2015)

The first installment of the Baahubali franchise, which also starred Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Nassar, and Sathyaraj, collected Rs. 75 crore at the worldwide box office on the day of its release. In its first week, it grossed Rs. 263 crore and Rs. 391 crore within 15 days. According to reports, the film's total earnings grossed over Rs. 650 crore, globally.

