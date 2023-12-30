'My identity today': Rajshri Deshpande on 'Sacred Games' initmate scene

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:22 pm Dec 30, 202305:22 pm

Actor Rajshri Deshpande played Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife's role in 'Sacred Games'

Rajshri Deshpande, known for her role as Subhadra in the Netflix crime drama series Sacred Games, has opened up about her intimate scene in the show. In a recent conversation with Zoom, the actor spoke about being unfairly labeled a "porn actor" after the scene went viral on social media, later even being morphed. The said scene features her and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Why does this story matter?

Sacred Games is one of the earliest Indian Netflix shows that gained popularity among audiences. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddiqui in the lead roles, the series first premiered in 2018, followed by its second season the next year. It also featured Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Both seasons were a huge success among the audience.

Deshpande on scene getting morphed online

Deshpande further explained that her bold scene from Sacred Games was not only widely shared online but also morphed and misused. "After Sacred Games season one, the scene went viral and it got morphed, it got into another kind of film everywhere. Social media posts were written about me," she said of the video. Despande played the role of Siddiqui's wife in the series.

Actor questioned selective backlash

Deshpande also said the scene also involved Siddiqui, director Anurag Kashyap, and an editor, but nobody faced any questions or backlash except her. "Nobody said that [Siddiqui] was also part of it, nobody asked [Kashyap] why did you shoot it, nobody asked the editor why did you cut it" She added, "The only person who was asked, 'Why did you do it?' was me."

On need for discussion on such issue

Although Deshpande has appeared in Netflix shows like Fame Game and Trial By Fire, she says her identity remains tied to Sacred Games. She doesn't want to dwell on the past but seeks a "discussion" on the issue. "Somethings need to change," she said. In another interview with The Indian Express, Deshpande mentioned how Siddiqui made sure she was comfortable during the scene's filming.