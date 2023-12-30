'Zara Hatke...,' 'Zwigato': Films released in 2023 awaiting OTT release

Entertainment

'Zara Hatke...,' 'Zwigato': Films released in 2023 awaiting OTT release

By Isha Sharma 11:58 pm Dec 30, 2023

2023 Hindi films awaiting OTT outings

Let's accept it: No matter how much we want, it is not always feasible to throng the theater to watch a film for economic or personal reasons. In this case, OTT platforms come to our rescue, and we can always count on them to catch a movie we missed theatrically. However, some projects suffer from the curse of delayed OTT releases. See for yourself.

'Zwigato'

Kapil Sharma delivered a jaw-droppingly honest and raw performance in Nandita Das's arthouse film Zwigato, which was released theatrically in March. A piercing gaze at the gig economy amid the landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unflinchingly real and authentic and proved that Sharma is much more than his "comedian" tag. It deserves a larger audience, which is only possible through OTT.

'The Kerala Story'

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story cooked up a storm in the days leading up to its theatrical release in May. A film that led to polarizing opinions, it was accused of creating religious disharmony and indulging in Islamophobia. Despite being a mammoth box office success, the film has, however, not yet debuted on any OTT platform so far, which is surprising considering its hype.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Since appearing in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in June this year, Vicky Kaushal has gone on to star in The Great Indian Family (already out on OTT) and Sam Bahadur (December theatrical release). ZHZB, however, still hasn't made its OTT outing, and this is another surprise for a film that emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. It co-starred Sara Ali Khan.

'Bhagwan Bharose'

Bhagwan Bharose may not be as popular as other films on this list. But it is an important piece of cinema that bats for religious harmony when the world's fabric seems to be torn apart over religious affiliations. Directed by Shiladitya Bora, it stars Masumeh Makhija, Manu Rishi Chaddha, and Vinay Pathak. The film clinched Best Film at the UK Asian Film Festival.