'Top Gun 3': Tom Cruise starrer is in pre-production stage

By Aikantik Bag 02:17 pm Jan 12, 202402:17 pm

'Top Gun 3' is currently in the making

Paramount is reportedly moving forward with Top Gun 3, as Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is said to be working on a script. The project is anticipated to bring back Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell from Maverick, along with producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison. Joe Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick, is rumored to be involved in either a directing or producing capacity for the third film.

Cruise's power-packed schedule

In spite of a recent non-exclusive agreement with Warner Bros., Cruise remains active with Paramount projects, currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 for the studio. Top Gun: Maverick proved to be a massive success, becoming Cruise's highest-grossing film with $1.49B in earnings and securing an Oscar for Best Sound. The movie also received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Skydance eyeing to acquire National Amusements

Separately, David Ellison's production company, Skydance, which was behind Top Gun: Maverick, is reportedly considering an all-cash bid to acquire National Amusements. Led by Shari Redstone, National Amusements controls nearly 80% of Paramount shares and holds the key to any merger and acquisition deals. Larry Ellison, David's father and Oracle founder, is among the backers of Skydance's current bid. Ellison co-financed Top Gun: Maverick at 25% and shared in a net profit of $391M for the sequel.