Ariana Grande releases 'Eternal Sunshine's lead single, 'yes, and ?'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Ariana Grande releases 'Eternal Sunshine's lead single, 'yes, and ?'

By Aikantik Bag 02:14 pm Jan 12, 202402:14 pm

Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' is streaming now on all major platforms

Ariana Grande is back with a bang, dropping her latest single yes, and? from her highly anticipated seventh album Eternal Sunshine. Channeling the iconic 1990 Madonna hit Vogue, this catchy tune features a dancefloor-ready house beat. Grande confidently addresses her critics, and belts out, "No, I'm so done with caring/What you think/No, I won't hide." She also encouraged listeners to remember that everyone is "healing from somebody" and urged them not to comment on her body in the track.

2/3

Grande's latest works

Fans have been closely following Grande's progress on social media, where she has been posting glimpses of her collaboration with Max Martin in the studio. The dynamic duo first teamed up for Grande's second album, My Everything. This marks her first solo release since 2020's Positions. In the meantime, the singer has lent her voice to remixes of The Weeknd's Save Your Tears in 2021 and Die for You in 2023.

3/3

Instagram Post