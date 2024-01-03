K-pop: TXT's Beomgyu joins Instagram; shares first post

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

K-pop: TXT's Beomgyu joins Instagram; shares first post

By Aikantik Bag 05:05 pm Jan 03, 202405:05 pm

TXT's Beomgyu joins Instagram

TXT is one of the most followed K-pop groups in the world and fans monitor every minute activity of their favorite idols. With the new year, TXT's Beomgyu has officially hopped onto the Instagram bandwagon, following the steps of fellow members Yeonjun and Soobin. On Thursday, Beomgyu shared his first post, introducing himself and asking fans for their support. He has already amassed 267,000+ followers on Instagram.

2/3

Beomgyu penned heartfelt note for fans

In his debut Instagram post, Beomgyu shared a charming photo of himself along with a caption. He wrote, "Hello, this is Beomgyu. (It's really Beomgyu) Please follow me a lot. Please give me strength and courage! Happy New Year, and be happy !!" Fans eager to keep up with Beomgyu can now follow his personal account (@bamgyuuuu). But that's not all! Beomgyu is set to perform with TXT at the highly anticipated 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon event.

3/3

Instagram Post