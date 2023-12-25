Munawar Faruqui breaks 'Bigg Boss' property; slams Mannara Chopra

By Aikantik Bag 08:42 pm Dec 25, 202308:42 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' is streaming now on JioCinema

Bigg Boss 17 is making headlines almost every day, leaving many fans stunned by certain antics of the contestants. The makers have now shared a new teaser that showed contenders Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra engaged in a fiery dispute. The conflict was triggered when Chopra taunted Ayesha Khan, Faruqui's ex-girlfriend and wild card contestant, about her entry into the show with the standup comedian's backing.

Faruqui confronts Chopra for her comments

The spat escalated when Khan accused Chopra of relying on two certain people to advance in the BB game. Chopra retorted, "Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hai? Agle saal aati na individually, jaise unke bahaar ke friend shayad individually bahar se aayegi (With whose support have you arrived? You come by yourself next year, like one of his friends who might enter the house on her own)!" Soon, Faruqui became livid, confronted Chopra, and smashed a glass on the table.

More on conflict, details of show

The comedian continued to berate Chopra, questioning her sanity for making such remarks about Khan. The actor defended herself, insisting she had not said anything wrong. Faruqui even ordered her to shut up in front of everyone. Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and is also currently streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema.

