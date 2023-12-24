Tamil actor-comedian Bonda Mani dies of kidney ailment at 60



By Tanvi Gupta 03:55 pm Dec 24, 2023

Everything about Tamil actor Bonda Mani who died at 60

Renowned Tamil cinema actor and comedian Bonda Mani sadly passed away on Saturday night due to complications from a kidney-related ailment, reports said on Sunday. He was 60. Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed his demise on X. Mani had been battling health issues for some time and was receiving treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai. The actor is survived by his wife, Malathi, a son, and a daughter.

Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi provided financial assistance to Mani: Report

Per India Today, on Saturday night, Mani collapsed at his residence in Chennai's Pozhichalur and was immediately taken to the government hospital in Chrompet. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon examination. Both his kidneys were severely damaged, and he had been undergoing treatment since 2022. Tamil actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi previously provided financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh each to help with his medical expenses.

Mani's last rites scheduled for Sunday

Per reports, Mani's mortal remains are currently placed at his residence in Pozhichalur for his friends, family members, and fans to pay their last respects to the late actor. The last rites are set to begin at 5:00pm on Sunday at a crematorium in Chennai's Chrompet, marking the poignant conclusion of an illustrious career in the Tamil film industry.

A look back at Mani's career

Born in Sri Lanka as Kedhiswaran, Mani began his acting career with the 1991 film Pavunnu Pavunuthan. He went on to work in numerous films, including Ponvilangu, Pongalo Pongal, Sundara Travels, Marudamalai, Winner, and Velayudham. Over his nearly three-decade-long career, the actor appeared in more than 270 films, often taking on comedic roles. In addition to his acting career, Mani was also involved in state-level politics.

His collaborations with comedians Vadivelu, Vivek

Renowned for his iconic comedy dialogues, Mani left an indelible mark on the audiences, often collaborating with comedian Vadivelu. He delivered several memorable lines such as "annan ethayum sollidathinga adichu kooda kepanga sollidathinga (Brother, don't say anything, don't even ask me to hit you)" from Kannum Kannum. Occasional partnerships with Vivek in films like Thirumalai and Padikkadavan further showcased his versatile talent. His notable comeback in Enga Veetu Meenakshi (2021) affirmed his enduring appeal.