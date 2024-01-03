'Sridevi Prasanna' teaser promises heartwarming chemistry between Siddharth Chandekar-Sai Tamhankar

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Sridevi Prasanna' teaser promises heartwarming chemistry between Siddharth Chandekar-Sai Tamhankar

By Aikantik Bag 04:34 pm Jan 03, 202404:34 pm

'Sridevi Prasanna' releases on February 2

The highly anticipated teaser for Vishal Modhave's debut film, Sridevi Prasanna, starring the charismatic duo of Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Chandekar, has finally been dropped. Social media is abuzz with excitement, and the teaser offers a sneak peek into the delightful and romantic connection between the lead actors. The movie is slated for release on February 2.

2/3

Cast and crew of the film

Joining the talented leads, Sridevi Prasanna boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sulabha Arya, Siddharth Bodke, Rasika Sunil, Sanjay Mone, Vandana Sardesai, Sameer Khandekar, Akanksha Gade, Ramakant Diama, Shubhangi Gokhale, Pahul Pethe, and Pallavi Paranjape, among others. The movie is penned by the adept writer Aditi Moghe. The project is bankrolled by Kumar Taurani under Tips Films. This marks the production house's maiden project in Marathi cinema.

3/3

Instagram Post