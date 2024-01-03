Mohanlal-Mammootty to Gippy-Tovino, Yoodlee Films announces 2024 slate

Mohanlal-Mammootty to Gippy-Tovino, Yoodlee Films announces 2024 slate

Yoodlee Films 2024 slate is here

Yoodlee Films, a prominent Indian production house, has unveiled an exciting lineup of movies for 2024, featuring big names like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Gippy Grewal, and Tovino Thomas. As per Variety, the upcoming releases will be Malayalam and Punjabi films, covering a diverse range of genres such as game thriller, action-drama-fantasy, investigative thriller, and comedy-drama. Since its inception in 2017, Yoodlee Films has produced over 30 titles under the Saregama India banner.

'Bazooka,' 'Malaikottai Vaaliban': These are the key releases

Mammootty will headline the Malayalam game thriller Bazooka, helmed by first-time director Deeno Dennis. Mohanlal will take the lead in the action-drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, premiering on January 25. Grewal will feature in Punjabi actioner Warning 2, directed by Amar Hundal, releasing on February 2. Thomas will star in the Malayalam investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, directed by Darwin Kuriakose (February 9). Lastly, Mohit Banwait's Punjabi comedy-drama Ni Main Sass Kuttni 2 will release on March 1.

