By Aikantik Bag 02:39 pm Jan 03, 202402:39 pm

'Salaar' is currently running in theaters now

Rebel Star Prabhas is currently basking in the glory of his recently released actioner Salaar. The film marked his resurgence at the box office and is ranking in huge chunks globally. The actor has now dished the contrasts and commonalities between directors SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel in an exclusive chat with India Today. Having worked with both visionaries, Prabhas offered a glimpse into their distinct filmmaking styles.

'While Rajamouli's world often explores grandiosity and mythological elements...'

In the conversation, Prabhas lauded both directors for their innovative approach to cinema. He shared, "Prashanth Neel and Rajamouli are visionary directors with unique styles. While Rajamouli's world often explores grandiosity and mythological elements, Prashanth Neel's universe tends to delve into darker, gritty and more intense narratives." Despite their differences, Prabhas emphasized that both filmmakers are dedicated to storytelling and crafting visually captivating movies.

This is one major similarity between Rajamouli and Neel

The actor pointed out a shared trait between the two directors: their heroes are always strong characters. Prabhas has enjoyed tremendous box office success with both filmmakers, thanks to Rajamouli's Baahubali and now Neel's Salaar. Fans can look forward to Salaar: Part Two - Shauryanga Parvam, co-starring Shruti Haasan, eyeing a potential 2025 release.