By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm Oct 18, 202312:53 pm

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passed away at 71

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of acclaimed actor Kundara Johny, who passed away due to a heart attack, reportedly. He was 71. Born in 1952 as Johny Joseph, he hailed from Kundara in Kollam district and was widely known for playing villainous roles in Malayalam films. The actor is survived by his wife Stella, who is a Hindi professor at Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, and two children.

Johny breathed his last on Tuesday, leaving behind remarkable legacy

Per reports, Johny was admitted to a private hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and, unfortunately, could not be revived. While specific details regarding his funeral arrangements are still awaited, Johny leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the world of cinema. With a career that began in 1979 with the film Nithya Vasantham, he went on to grace over 100 films, reportedly. His final cinematic appearance was in 2022—Unni Mukundan's Meppadiyan.

Remembering Johny: Condolences filled social media

The beloved actor's demise has left the Mollywood industry and his fans in mourning. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal expressed his sorrow over the actor's passing and acknowledged his contribution to films. A user on X/Twitter remembered the beloved star and stated, "Malayalam cinema's best choice for the villain's henchman Johny passes away. What a versatile screen presence he was."

Beginnings: A life dedicated to acting and sports

Before stepping into the world of cinema, Johny completed his education at Kollam's Fatima Mata National College and Sri Narayana College. During his college years, he was also a captain of the Kollam district football team. Despite his early passion for sports, Johny found his true calling in acting. At the age of 27, Johny made his debut in 1979 with the film Nithya Vasantham, where he portrayed the character of a 55-year-old man.

Johny rose to stardom through villainous roles

The actor gained recognition through his roles in movies like Agni Parvatham, Rajavinte Makan, and Aavanazhi. Nevertheless, it was his villainous roles that truly propelled him to stardom. His portrayal of Nambiar in Nadodikkattu remains an iconic performance. He also played significant roles in films like Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, Kireedam, Chenkol, and Spadikam, among others.

Malayalam films aside, Johny also appeared in Tamil, Telugu movies

Johny's acting skills extended beyond the Malayalam film industry. He appeared in Tamil films like Vaazhkai Chakram and Nadigan, as well as Telugu (Rowdyism Nasinchal) and Kannada (Modadha Mareyalli) movies. In addition to his extensive film career, Johny showcased his talent on television as well. His legacy will live on in the hearts of many.