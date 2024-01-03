Lee Sun-kyun's agency opts for legal action against misinformation

Entertainment 2 min read

By Aikantik Bag 12:20 pm Jan 03, 202412:20 pm

Lee Sun-kyun passed away aged 48 recently

Lee Sun-kyun's sudden demise took the K-drama world by storm. Ever since his death, there have been several media speculations and now his agency HOD&U Entertainment has broken its silence regarding the same. HODU&U Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it plans to take legal action against those spreading false information and malicious rumors about in-house actors. The agency expressed deep regret over some media outlets' careless reporting on Lee in recent months and has begun gathering data for legal proceedings.

HODU&U Entertainment sued reporter for false reporting

On Tuesday, HODU&U Entertainment filed a lawsuit against a reporter who published false information as fact on December 27, 2023. The agency said, "We ask the reporter for a sincere apology and that they diligently participate in the legal proceedings that will follow." The firm stressed its dedication to setting the record straight and ensuring a fair investigation.

Agency requested correction or deletion of unverified articles

As the investigation is still underway, HODU&U Entertainment asked that all articles and online posts published without proper fact-checking or from unclear sources be corrected or removed. The agency sought understanding and cooperation in creating a stable work environment for its actors and said it would continue to take strong action against false information.