Viral: Bobby Deol, son Aryaman look dapper in recent photos

Entertainment 2 min read

By Aikantik Bag 12:07 pm Jan 03, 202412:07 pm

Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol look suave in newly minted photos

Bobby Deol is currently the man of the moment with the huge success of Animal. The actor has been aging like fine wine and has carved his niche in Bollywood. Recently, Deol and his son Aryaman Deol turned heads on Instagram, sharing striking photos of themselves dressed in sleek black suits. The dashing father-son duo received an outpouring of love from fans, including actor Preity Zinta, who left heart and fire emojis in the comments.

'Deol Jr. has definitely got the looks for Bollywood'

The internet was abuzz with excitement over the captivating snapshots of Deol and Aryaman. One enthusiastic fan commented, "Handsome men in one frame @iambobbydeol thank you for sharing lovely pics." Another chimed in, "Deol Jr (has) definitely got the looks for Bollywood," while a third declared, "Upcoming Handsome Hunk superstar of Bollywood." The viral photos showcased the undeniable charm and elegance of the duo.

Deol earlier revealed sons' plans to enter the film industry

In a recent interview with India Today, Deol opened up about his sons Aryaman and Dharam Deol's potential entry into the film industry. He revealed that while they are still young, they may venture into movies within the next three-four years. When asked if he plans to launch his sons, the Soldier actor responded, "I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with honours."