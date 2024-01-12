K-drama: Kim Soo-hyun-Kim Ji-won's 'Queen of Tears' premiere date out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

K-drama: Kim Soo-hyun-Kim Ji-won's 'Queen of Tears' premiere date out

By Aikantik Bag 01:33 pm Jan 12, 202401:33 pm

'Queen of Tears' to premiere on March 16

Get ready for tvN's upcoming romance drama, Queen of Tears, set to premiere on March 16. This highly anticipated series stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. The script is penned by Park Ji-eun, the mastermind behind My Love from Another Star. Director Kim Hee-won, known for Vincenzo and Little Women, and Jang Young Woo (Entourage) will take the reins in this tale of a chaebol princess and a small-town prince whose fairy tale romance faces a major crisis.

2/3

Premiere time and plotline of the drama

The drama is set to premiere at 9:20pm KST (5:50pm IST) on March 16. In this captivating drama, Kim plays Baek Hyun-woo, a countryside-born lawyer who uses his smarts and charm to become the legal director for Queens Group. He marries Hong Hae-in, the chaebol heiress of the conglomerate, portrayed by Ji-won. Despite her luxurious upbringing, she faces a daunting challenge three years into their marriage, forcing her to use her power to safeguard her family.

3/3

This drama was announced in tvN's upcoming slate for 2024