K-drama: Kim Soo-hyun-Kim Ji-won's 'Queen of Tears' premiere date out
Get ready for tvN's upcoming romance drama, Queen of Tears, set to premiere on March 16. This highly anticipated series stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. The script is penned by Park Ji-eun, the mastermind behind My Love from Another Star. Director Kim Hee-won, known for Vincenzo and Little Women, and Jang Young Woo (Entourage) will take the reins in this tale of a chaebol princess and a small-town prince whose fairy tale romance faces a major crisis.
Premiere time and plotline of the drama
The drama is set to premiere at 9:20pm KST (5:50pm IST) on March 16. In this captivating drama, Kim plays Baek Hyun-woo, a countryside-born lawyer who uses his smarts and charm to become the legal director for Queens Group. He marries Hong Hae-in, the chaebol heiress of the conglomerate, portrayed by Ji-won. Despite her luxurious upbringing, she faces a daunting challenge three years into their marriage, forcing her to use her power to safeguard her family.