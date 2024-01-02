BLACKPINK's Jennie to open Lee Hyori's music talk show: Report

BLACKPINK's Jennie to star in 'Lee Hyori's Red Carpet'

Get ready, K-pop fans! BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to be the first guest on Lee Hyori's highly anticipated music talk show, Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. Premiering this Friday, the show marks Lee's exciting return to the broadcast industry as a host after a 10-year break. Viewers are anticipating a fun and camaraderie-filled episode.

Lee will return as show host after 10 years

The makers have not confirmed anything yet, hence the buzz is quite high. Lee is back in the spotlight, taking over from AKMU to host The Seasons with her music talk show Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. This marks her first time hosting a show in a decade, and reportedly Jennie will come to support her comeback. Fans can expect candid conversations and fascinating insights into the world of K-pop from these two stars.

Show schedule and broadcast details

Lee Hyori's Red Carpet is slated to air every Friday at 11:20pm KST (7:50pm IST) from Friday. Apart from the group's success, Jennie is also celebrating several other professional milestones. After severing ties with YG Entertainment for solo contracts, she established her own agency titled Odd Atelier (OA). She announced the same on social media too.