Ana Ofelia Murguía's popular works other than 'Coco'

Ana Ofelia Murguía aka Disney's Mama Coco passed away at the age of 90

Veteran Mexican star Ana Ofelia Murguía (90), best known for voicing Mama Coco in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated movie Coco, breathed her last on December 31, 2023. The news of her passing away was shared by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature on Monday. Murguía's acting career spanned over four decades; let's revisit some of her best works.

'Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead' (1995)

Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead is a Spanish film, originally titled Nadie hablará de nosotras cuando hayamos muerto. The award-winning film was released in 1995 and was directed by Spanish filmmaker Agustín Díaz Yanes. It won multiple awards for Best Film, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress, including eight Goya Awards, three Premio Ondas, and one Fotogramas de Plata.

'The Queen of the Night' (1994)

She also starred in The Queen of the Night, a 1994 Mexican drama movie helmed by Arturo Ripstein. The film was also sent to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in the same year. Murguía won the Best Supporting Actress award for the movie at the Ariel Awards which are annually awarded by the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences in Mexico.

'Mi querido Tom Mix' (1992)

Mi querido Tom Mix is a sweet drama that follows the story of an aging Joaquina (Murguía) who resides in a quaint Mexican village and has only one dream - to meet her hero, cowboy Tom Mix. When a bunch of bandits appear near her village, it's time for the cowboy to make his appearance. The 1992 film is directed by Carlos García Agraz.

'Life Sentence' (1979)

Starring Pedro Armendáriz Jr., Narciso Busquets, Ernesto Gómez Cruz, Murguía, and others, Life Sentence is a crime drama about a former felon who is forced to commit a crime after a corrupt policeman blackmails him. Helmed by The Queen of the Night director, Ripstein, the film is jointly written by Vicente Leñero, Ripstein, and Luis Spota. It was released in the year 1979.