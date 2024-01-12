Prabhas-Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD' gets release date; new poster inside

Prabhas-Deepika's 'Kalki 2898 AD' gets release date; new poster inside

By Aikantik Bag 12:53 pm Jan 12, 2024

'Kalki 2898 AD' is set for May 9 release

Rebel Star Prabhas is one of those actors who has been constantly experimenting with his projects. His upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has been in the buzz for being one of the most ambitious Indian films ever. After several postponements, the makers have locked the Nag Ashwin directorial's theatrical release date. The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 9.

Cast and other details

The makers took to social media and unveiled a new poster, too. The post read, "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th 2024." The earlier released visuals promise a visual extravaganza. The magnum opus has a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

