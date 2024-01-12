'Merry Christmas': Vicky hails Katrina's performance as 'best till date'

By Aikantik Bag 12:41 pm Jan 12, 202412:41 pm

'Merry Christmas' is running now in theaters

Sriram Raghavan is a distinct filmmaker in his own right and his recently released thriller Merry Christmas has been in the buzz for a long time. The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-headlined film is now out in theaters. Kaif's husband-actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to gush over his wife's incredible performance in the film. In his heartfelt post, Kaushal shared a photo of Katrina and praised her portrayal of Maria, calling it her "best work till date."

Kaushal lauded Sethupathi and Raghavan

In the same post, Kaushal also showered compliments on Sethupathi and director Raghavan for their outstanding work on Merry Christmas. He applauded Sethupathi for infusing his character Albert with "childlike innocence," describing it as "pure joy" to watch. Kaushal expressed his admiration for Raghavan's masterful storytelling, predicting that audiences would be thoroughly entertained and "jingle all the way" while watching the film, especially toward its conclusion.

