Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding ceremony begins! See pictures

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram are married now!

It's a happy ending for Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. The pair's wedding ceremony is underway in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday. Images and videos of the spectacular event have surfaced online. Following their nuptials, the duo is set to host a grand reception in Mumbai, with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Congratulations to the couple!

A magical Manipuri wedding affair!

Choosing to honor Laishram's roots, Hooda opted for a traditional Manipuri wedding—a heartfelt nod to the bride's home state. Expressing his enthusiasm for embracing Manipuri customs, Hooda shared, "I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here." The couple radiated grace in their ethereal traditional outfits.

Check out the celebrity pair's wedding outfits here

Inside Hooda-Laishram's pre-wedding festivities

Pre-wedding festivities of the couple were delightfully documented on Laishram's Instagram Stories. Laishram also re-posted images from her friends and family, which offered a glimpse into the celebratory atmosphere. A particularly heartwarming click, captioned, "Pre-wedding glimpse" showcased the couple surrounded by their loved ones, all wearing traditional Manipuri shawls. Hooda's infectious smile in the photo radiated the happiness of the occasion.

Couple's first encounter: Here's how it all started

Hooda and Laishram's love story can be traced back to their shared passion for theater, where they initially crossed paths. The Sarbjit actor mentioned, "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theaters." "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theater group called Motley, and he was my senior. That's where I met him," commented Laishram.

Hooda, Laishram's career highlights

After keeping their relationship private for a long time, the couple finally stepped into the public eye in 2022. Post their marriage announcement, Hooda delighted fans with stunning pictures alongside his ladylove after an awards night. Hooda is known for hit films like Highway and Sarbjit, meanwhile, Laishram is a multifaceted talent with roles in movies like Om Shanti Om, Axone, and Mary Kom.