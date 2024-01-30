Ranaut's reaction to 'Telepathy'

'Satyug called so because of ability of communication without speaking'

Ranaut responded to Musk's tweet by emphasizing the importance of this technological breakthrough, comparing it to ancient Hindu scriptures. She tweeted, "Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking." "If we see [Telepathy] in our lifetime then it's not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures."

Twitter Post

Read Ranaut's full tweet here

What's the product about

All about Neuralink's ambitious brain-computer interface project

Neuralink was founded by Musk in the year 2017 and is developing a brain-computer interface product that helps individuals with traumatic injuries control electronic devices using only their thoughts. The startup is working on offering hope for medical conditions such as epilepsy, paralysis, and Parkinson's disease by implanting electrodes into the human brain to interpret signals. Musk also mentioned that the initial users would be those who have lost limb function, aiming to enhance their communication and control abilities.

Past support

Times Ranaut praised Musk on X

This isn't the first time that the Bollywood actor has supported Musk in his initiatives. In May 2023, Musk spoke about how he lost money for speaking his mind. Sharing a clip of his interview, Ranaut posted on X how she lost Rs. 30-40 crore for speaking against "anti-nationals." Around the same time, when Musk praised Indian food, Ranaut reacted with a tweet that read: "How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more."

Professional front

Ranaut will be next seen in 'Emergency'

On the work front, Ranaut is awaiting the release of Emergency. The historical biographical drama is based on the Indian Emergency declared by then Prime Minister India Gandhi for 21 months between 1975 and 1977. Starring Ranaut as Gandhi, the film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik. It is set for a theatrical release on June 14. The upcoming title is written and directed by Ranaut.