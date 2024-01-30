Musk's Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time
The first human has received a brain-chip implant from Neuralink this past Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire mastermind Elon Musk has revealed on X. Musk mentioned that "initial results show promising neuron spike detection." Spikes are activity by neurons—cells employing electrical/chemical signals to transmit information within the brain and throughout the body. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light last year to Neuralink for conduct its first human trial.
Take a look at Musk's post
Implants can help individuals to operate computer through their thoughts
As stated by Neuralink, the research employs a robot for the precise placement of a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in the brain area responsible for controlling the intention to move. The company's primary objective is to empower individuals to operate a computer cursor or keyboard solely through their thoughts—helpful in individuals with quadriplegia or paralysis. The implants' "ultra-fine" threads assist in transmitting signals within participants' brains, per Neuralink. The first product would be named Telepathy, said Musk.
'Telepathy' will be initially available to users with limb loss
Symbiotic bond between humans and AI?
Neuralink's technology primarily operates via an implant known as the "Link," a device roughly the size of five stacked coins that requires invasive surgery for placement within the human brain. At present, the goal is to enhance human abilities and address neurological conditions. However, with technological advancements, maybe one day the company might eventually establish a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.
Violations and safety concerns
In February 2023, Neuralink faced fines for breaking US Department of Transportation (DoT) regulations concerning the transportation of hazardous materials. Following reports of animal welfare concerns, US lawmakers have called for the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk's Neuralink misled investors about the safety of its brain-chip implants. As per Musk, "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant." He added that the company used "terminal" monkeys to minimize risk to healthy ones.
Neuralink was founded in 2016
California-based Neuralink was co-founded by Musk in 2016, with an aim to establish direct communication pathways between the human brain and computers. According to Pitchbook, a data company, the neurotechnology firm employed over 400 staff last year and secured funding of at least $363 million.