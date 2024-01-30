Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

Use case

Implants can help individuals to operate computer through their thoughts

As stated by Neuralink, the research employs a robot for the precise placement of a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant in the brain area responsible for controlling the intention to move. The company's primary objective is to empower individuals to operate a computer cursor or keyboard solely through their thoughts—helpful in individuals with quadriplegia or paralysis. The implants' "ultra-fine" threads assist in transmitting signals within participants' brains, per Neuralink. The first product would be named Telepathy, said Musk.

Twitter Post

'Telepathy' will be initially available to users with limb loss

Future implication

Symbiotic bond between humans and AI?

Neuralink's technology primarily operates via an implant known as the "Link," a device roughly the size of five stacked coins that requires invasive surgery for placement within the human brain. At present, the goal is to enhance human abilities and address neurological conditions. However, with technological advancements, maybe one day the company might eventually establish a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

Previously

Violations and safety concerns

In February 2023, Neuralink faced fines for breaking US Department of Transportation (DoT) regulations concerning the transportation of hazardous materials. Following reports of animal welfare concerns, US lawmakers have called for the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Musk's Neuralink misled investors about the safety of its brain-chip implants. As per Musk, "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant." He added that the company used "terminal" monkeys to minimize risk to healthy ones.

Information

Neuralink was founded in 2016

California-based Neuralink was co-founded by Musk in 2016, with an aim to establish direct communication pathways between the human brain and computers. According to Pitchbook, a data company, the neurotechnology firm employed over 400 staff last year and secured funding of at least $363 million.