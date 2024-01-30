Design

The Realme 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sport a curved display, slim bezels, a top-centered punch-hole cutout, and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the screen. At the back, the Realme model has a circular camera module, a leather finish, and a metallic vein in the middle. In comparison, the Redmi handset has a plastic or multi-tone leather back and three camera cutouts on the rear left corner. It also enjoys IP68-rated dust and water resistance.

Display

The Realme 12 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response rate, and 2,160Hz PWM Dimming. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a similar screen size and refresh rate, but with a 1.5K resolution, Dolby Vision support, 1,920Hz PWM Dimming, and higher peak brightness (1,800-nits v/s 950-nits) against the Realme model. Notably, the Redmi phone also gets superior Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Camera

The Realme 12 Pro+ offers a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooter. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a 200MP (OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Realme 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sport 32MP and 16MP cameras, respectively.

Performance

The Realme 12 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. It boots Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The Redmi 13 Pro+ uses Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, and runs Android 13 with MIUI 14 custom skin on top. Both smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery, but Realme model charges at a slower pace (67W v/s 120W) than the Redmi rival. For audio and entertainment, both handsets come with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos.

Price

The Realme 12 Pro+ is offered in Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red edition. It'll be available from February 6 in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants, priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes in Fushion White, Fushion Black, and Fushion Purple (leather) options. It costs Rs. 31,999, Rs. 33,999, and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants, respectively.

Information

If you want a more useful and diverse camera setup and latest Android OS experience, go for the Realme 12 Pro+ However, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is better overall. It offers a better display, IP68 rating, a better chipset, more storage, and faster charging.