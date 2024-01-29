Realme 12 Pro series launched in India at Rs. 26,000
Realme has launched its much-anticipated Realme 12 Pro series in India. The lineup includes two models: 12 Pro and 12 Pro+. The devices offer a marginal spec bump but significant camera upgrades, including the first periscope telephoto sensor from Realme. The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ will be up for grabs on Flipkart and the Realme's official website from February 6. They start at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.
Sleek aesthetics and two color options
The latest Realme smartphones feature a sleek design, a curved display, and top-centered punch-hole cutout. The volume rocker and power button are on the right, while the Type-C port, SIM tray, primary microphone, and speaker vents are located at the bottom. The back sports a circular camera module, a leather finish, and a metallic vein in the middle. The devices come in Submarine Blue and Navigator colors, along with an Explorer Red edition for the 12 Pro+ variant.
Display and camera arraangement
The Realme 12 Pro series sports a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models house 50MP (OIS) IMX882 and 50MP (OIS) IMX890 primary cameras, respectively, along with an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera. In addition, the 12 Pro features a 32MP (2x) telephoto camera, while the Pro+ variant boasts a 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pro and Pro+ have 16MP and 32MP cameras, respectively.
Qualcomm's mid-range chipsets power the devices
The Realme 12 Pro utilizes Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the 12 Pro+ is powered Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Both phones boot Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, and draw fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging. They pack dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immerive audio experience during content consumption.
What about the pricing?
The Realme 12 Pro comes in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB—costing Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The Realme 12 Pro+ is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB options, priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Its early access sale is set for January 29, 6:00pm. Up to Rs. 2,000 discounts will be available on ICICI Bank transactions, along with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI offer.