Design

Sleek aesthetics and two color options

The latest Realme smartphones feature a sleek design, a curved display, and top-centered punch-hole cutout. The volume rocker and power button are on the right, while the Type-C port, SIM tray, primary microphone, and speaker vents are located at the bottom. The back sports a circular camera module, a leather finish, and a metallic vein in the middle. The devices come in Submarine Blue and Navigator colors, along with an Explorer Red edition for the 12 Pro+ variant.

Specifications

Display and camera arraangement

The Realme 12 Pro series sports a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models house 50MP (OIS) IMX882 and 50MP (OIS) IMX890 primary cameras, respectively, along with an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera. In addition, the 12 Pro features a 32MP (2x) telephoto camera, while the Pro+ variant boasts a 64MP (OIS, 3x) periscope telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pro and Pro+ have 16MP and 32MP cameras, respectively.

Performance

Qualcomm's mid-range chipsets power the devices

The Realme 12 Pro utilizes Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, while the 12 Pro+ is powered Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. Both phones boot Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0, and draw fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 67W fast-charging. They pack dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an immerive audio experience during content consumption.

Cost

What about the pricing?

The Realme 12 Pro comes in two configurations—8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB—costing Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The Realme 12 Pro+ is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB options, priced at Rs. 29,999, Rs. 31,999, and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Its early access sale is set for January 29, 6:00pm. Up to Rs. 2,000 discounts will be available on ICICI Bank transactions, along with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI offer.