Here's when your smartphone will get Android 14 OS

By Sanjana Shankar 01:51 pm Dec 15, 202301:51 pm

Google Pixel 8 series was the first to get Android 14

Android 14's release in October has smartphone users eagerly anticipating the OS update for their devices. Google Pixel 8 series was the first to get access to the latest version, but third-party partners are still catching up. Several Pixel devices, including 2020's Pixel 4a 5G, have had access to Android 14 since October 4. Read on to know when your smartphone will receive the latest software upgrade.

What about Samsung?

Samsung began rolling out a stable build of its Android 14 skin, One UI 6, in late October, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 the first to receive it. Many recent devices, including S23, will receive four generations of OS updates. This month, Fold4, Fold3, Flip4, and Flip3 along with midrange handsets such as Galaxy A72, A52, A14, and M53 5G could receive the update. The January list includes Galaxy A23 5G, A13, A04s, M23 5G and M13.

This is OnePlus's schedule

OnePlus promises four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for recent products including OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Open. In India, OnePlus 11 started receiving the stable OxygenOS 14 update around mid-November. OnePlus 8T, which debuted in late 2020, will likely be the oldest phone to receive the latest upgrade.

These Xiaomi models are in line

Xiaomi was among the first OEMs to release a stable version of Android 14 with MIUI 14, now available on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, 13, and 12T. However, users with older Xiaomi devices may have to wait longer for the update. A Xiaomi spokesperson said that "the exact timeline for Xiaomi to update its older devices to Android 14 is currently not available," and users should stay tuned for further updates.

OPPO's schedule for the coming months

OPPO announced the official rollout of the ColorOS 14 around mid-November. The Reno 10 Pro+ and 8 Reno users received the update earlier this month. The list for December also includes OPPO K10 5G and OPPO K77 while A78 and A58 will receive the update in January according to Gadgets360. For April 2024, the rollout includes Reno 8Z 5G, F21s Pro 5G, and A96 5G.

ASUS's rollout will be limited

According to Endgadget, ASUS started testing Android 14 in the US on October 10, exclusively for Zenfone 10. An ASUS spokesperson said the release depends on "the stability and results of the beta tests with our signed-up community members." Apart from Zenfone 10, only a few other ASUS phones will receive Android 14, because the company's policy allows only two Android upgrades to recent smartphones. The oldest ASUS smartphones receiving the update will be Zenfone 9 and ROG Phone 6.

What about Motorola and Nothing?

Motorola will launch Android 14 for its phones in early 2024, beginning with the 2022 Edge series and extending to its 2023 lineup. This includes RAZR, RAZR+, Moto G Power, and G Stylus. Nothing recently released the second open beta of Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14. A Nothing spokesperson confirmed ongoing beta testing on the Nothing Phone (2) with new features for the Glyph interface.

No Android 14 for Huawei

Sony started rolling out Android 14 to its flagship Xperia 1 V phone on November 6. A Sony spokesperson confirmed to Endgadget that other Xperia models would receive the update but didn't provide a specific timeline. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel line is expecting a Pixel Feature Drop this month. Due to ongoing US-China tensions and Google's severed ties with Huawei in 2019, Huawei devices in the US, Canada, and Europe won't receive Android 14.