Google reveals why Pixel 8 users are seeing display bumps

By Sanjana Shankar 02:13 pm Nov 23, 202302:13 pm

The bumps are only visible under certain lighting conditions

Earlier this week, some Google Pixel 8 Pro users reported seeing odd circular bumps on their screens, which seemed to be caused by internal components pressing against the 6.7-inch OLED display. These bumps were seen only visible under certain lighting and did not appear to affect the device's touch functionality or image quality. Google has now issued a statement, assuring users that it does not impact the performance or durability of the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google's statement on Pixel 8 Pro screen impressions

A Google spokesperson said, "Pixel 8 phones have a new display. When the screen is turned off, not in use and in specific lighting conditions, some users may see impressions from components in the device that look like small bumps." "There is no functional impact to Pixel 8 performance or durability." The uneven surface on which the display rests might contribute to these impressions, and device teardowns support this possibility.

Users are concerned the issue could worsen

Some Pixel 8 Pro owners worry the issue may worsen over time and damage the display. Users have thereby requested replacements, but it's worth noting that replacement devices may also have circular bumps. Some users have called for an extended warranty to cover potential display deterioration over time. Google, however, assures the original warranty is valid for a year. In the past, Google has provided extended repair programs for Pixel 4 XL (battery) and 5a (display) when issues arose.