Some Pixel 8 Pro owners report bumps under display glass

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 10:37 am Nov 21, 202310:37 am

Fortunately, there is no problem with the touch or image quality

Some Google Pixel 8 Pro users have noticed round protrusions beneath their device's display glass, per 9to5Google. These bumps may be because of something pushing against the delicate underside of the 6.7-inch OLED screen. Interestingly, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass remains unaffected, and there is no impact on touch functionality or image quality. Nonetheless, concerns are growing that these protrusions may deteriorate over time and potentially harm the display.

Bumps could be due to internal components

The irregular surface on which the screen is placed might be the reason for these indentations, as teardown videos appear to verify the location of certain components that could be pushing against the screen's underside. Alternatively, a manufacturing issue could be the culprit behind these indentations. According to the images shared by the affected users, the protrusions consistently show up on the upper edge of the screen, with some around the selfie camera as well.

Calls for extended warranty

Numerous reports have emerged regarding this issue, with some Pixel 8 Pro owners already contacting Google for replacements. However, it remains uncertain whether this is a widespread problem. Some replacement devices have also presented the same issue. Affected users are requesting an extended warranty in case this problem escalates over time. While not all Pixel 8 Pro devices appear to be affected, it is yet to be seen how Google will tackle these concerns and guarantee customer satisfaction.