WhatsApp adds email verification feature for iPhone users

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 09:41 am Nov 21, 202309:41 am

The feature is gradually being rolled out to iOS users

WhatsApp is introducing a feature that enables users to link an email address to their accounts, as part of the latest update for iOS (version 23.24.70). This update is designed to offer an alternative sign-in option for users, who may encounter temporary issues receiving the 6-digit code through SMS. To note, WhatsApp still lets you log in using a phone number and the latest feature merely provides an extra way to access the app.

How to access the new feature

To connect an email address to your WhatsApp account, head to the in-app Settings >Account section. The feature will be rolled out gradually, with some accounts gaining access in the coming weeks. To access this feature, users must ensure they are running the latest version of WhatsApp. The email linking feature is compatible with WhatsApp for iOS 23.24.70, but some users might be able to test it by installing the previous update.

Redesigned interface and bug fixes

In addition to the email linking feature, many users may also observe a revamped interface sporting a new green color, which was unveiled in the previous WhatsApp update version iOS 23.21.72. Meanwhile, the official changelog for the latest version 23.24.70 states that a bug causing app slowdown for some users has been resolved, although the specifics of the bug remain undisclosed.