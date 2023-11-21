Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes released for November 21

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Nov 21, 202309:24 am

Redeem codes are valid for a limited duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 21 are now available on the official rewards site. These codes offer players a chance to obtain various free in-game items, such as skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, characters, and more. The in-game items can assist players in conquering challenging levels in the game. The game has seen a surge in popularity in India after its predecessor was banned by the government along with numerous other apps.

Check out the list of codes

Visit the rewards redemption site to redeem the codes listed here: FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FUTYJTI78OI78F2, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FBVYHDNEK46O5IT FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4, FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B, FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FU0HLKBVCPYO987, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI, FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4 FN5TKYLHROVMKLS, FOE497MURKT6LOBI, FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL5O9YHD87BYVTC FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

The game has some time limitation for each code

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes are refreshed daily on the website, providing a steady stream of new prizes for players. However, each code has a lifespan of 12-18 hours. Once this time has passed, the codes become inactive. This restriction ensures that only a select group of players can benefit from these codes each day. To make the most of the in-game advantages, players must act swiftly to redeem their rewards before the codes expire.