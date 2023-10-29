Telegram's latest update makes replies more customizable: Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 05:07 pm Oct 29, 2023

Users can now quote specific parts of a message when replying (Photo credit: Telegram)

Telegram has pushed its latest update, bringing a host of new features for making replies more customizable. It includes quoting specific message portions, sending replies to other chats, quote formatting, customizable link previews, and personalized account colors. As one of the most widely used messaging apps, since 2015, Telegram has continued to innovate by providing users with more targeted replies and a seamless way to navigate intricate chat conversations.

Quoting specific parts of messages, replying in other chats

The new update enables users to quote particular sections of any message, resulting in more precise responses. To quote a message, users can tap (on iOS, hold) the message, then hold and drag to select text and choose "Quote." Moreover, users can send replies to other chats for private responses or shift the conversation to another group or channel. Tapping the reply from another chat will open the message in its original chat if the user has access to it.

Quote formatting and adjustable link previews

Telegram's latest update allows users to apply quote formatting to any text, including multiple quotes within a reply. The context menu has been enhanced for easier access to formatting options. The update also offers control over link previews in messages. Users can adjust media size, decide whether the preview appears above or below their message, and select which link to preview if multiple are present. Opening links has also been simplified as users can tap anywhere in the preview area.

Account colors and story improvements

With Telegram Premium, users can now personalize their account by selecting a color or color combination for their name in all groups, links they share, and replies to their messages. They can also choose an icon that will serve as a pattern for a distinctive background behind their messages when others quote or reply to them. With the latest update, Telegram Stories supports fast-forwarding and rewinding of videos, as well as front flash for improved selfies with adjustable warmth/intensity settings.