JioPhone Prima 4G goes official: Check out these top features

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Oct 29, 202304:00 pm

The JioPhone Prima 4G supports popular apps like YouTube and WhatsApp

At the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), Reliance Jio made a big reveal with its latest mobile phone offering, the JioPhone Prima 4G. Although it may look like your typical feature phone, it goes above and beyond. This device not only supports popular apps but also boasts a range of essential features, making tasks like calling and texting a breeze. It's a user-friendly phone that demands minimal technical expertise. Let's dive into the standout features of the JioPhone Prima 4G.

Feature phone offers front and rear cameras

The JioPhone Prima 4G showcases a sleek, rounded design with a Jio emblem encircled by concentric circles on the back panel and a 15.5mm thickness. It is offered in blue and yellow options. The device sports a 2.4-inch display. It offers a front and a rear camera. Also, at the back, there's an LED flash, which can act as a torch.

It provides 128GB of expandable storage

The JioPhone Prima 4G is equipped with an ARM Cortex A53 processor and 512MB of RAM. It provides 128GB of expandable storage through a dedicated microSD card slot. Running on KaiOS, a mobile operating system tailored for smart feature phones and based on the Firefox OS open-source project, the device supports more than 1,200 apps, including WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google Maps.

Handset supports 23 Indian languages

The JioPhone Prima 4G gets a 1,800mAh battery pack under the hood. In terms of connectivity, it offers 4G, a single SIM slot, FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the phone gets support for 23 Indian languages. It is pre-loaded with Jio's app suite, which includes apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, and more.

What about pricing and availability

The JioPhone Prima 4G is retailing at Rs. 2,599 on JioMart. Launch promotions include cashback deals, bank offers, and coupons. With its competitive price and support for popular apps, the JioPhone Prima 4G aims to appeal to consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-packed mobile phone.