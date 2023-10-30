Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for Facebook, Instagram in Europe

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Meta launches paid ad-free subscription for Facebook, Instagram in Europe

By Sanjana Shankar 06:44 pm Oct 30, 202306:44 pm

Meta will start charging user additional fees for connected accounts from May 2024

Meta has unveiled a new subscription plan that eliminates ads on Facebook and Instagram for users in the European Union, EEA, and Switzerland. This decision aims to address the EU's concerns about Meta's ad targeting and data gathering methods. The subscription is priced at €9.99 (about Rs. 880) per month for web users and €12.99 (about Rs. 1,145) per month for iOS and Android users.

2/4

Subscription aims to comply with European data laws

The ad-free subscription is intended to help Meta adhere to various European data protection laws, like the Digital Markets Act. By giving users the option to pay for an ad-free experience or use the service for free with ads and data collection, Meta hopes to better align with the privacy standards set by these regulations. In a blog, Meta said, "We respect the spirit and purpose of these evolving European regulations, and are committed to complying with them."

3/4

Additional fee for linked accounts starting March 2024

The ad-free subscription will be limited to individuals aged 18 and older in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. At first, the subscription will cover all connected Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, from March 1, 2024, an extra fee of €6 on web or €8 on iOS/Android will apply per linked account. As long as users maintain their subscriptions, their data won't be used for ad-targeting. Users who don't opt for the ad-free subscription can still access the apps for free.

4/4

Meta continues to prioritize ad-supported business model

Even though Meta is introducing this ad-free subscription, the company's announcement highlights its dedication to the ad-supported business model that underpins its platforms. The service will only be introduced in regions with stringent data protection laws and will remain an optional purchase. In its blog post, Meta stated that it "believes in an ad-supported internet" and presents the new subscription solely as a product designed to comply with European regulations.