Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 09:25 am Oct 12, 202309:25 am

The redeemable codes provide free access to several in-game items

The Garena Free Fire MAX and the Demon Slayer collaboration is currently live, giving players the chance to snag exclusive rewards through various limited-time events. Recently, developers rolled out the Inosuke's Bundle, Tanjiro Bundle, Tengen's Bundle, and other items as top prizes in specific events. Now, a new event is live, showcasing Inosuke's Bundle as the main reward. Players can also get similar items from the in-game shop or for free using redeem codes.

Redeem codes provide access to exclusive in-game items

Keep in mind that these codes expire within 12-18 hours and won't work after that time frame. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25. FF11-NJN5-YS3E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA.

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

To redeem codes, players should head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. They are then required to log in to their gaming account using Facebook, Google, Apple ID, X, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Once logged in, enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Successful redemptions will show rewards in the mail section within 24 hours.

Inosuke's bundle available in Luck Royale event

As part of the Luck Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX developers have launched the Inosuke's Bundle. Players don't need to complete specific missions to join in for such events; they simply need to spend diamonds on spins. Having more diamonds will give players a chance at more spins and a better chance of winning the top prize. The collaboration also features other rewards like the Cutesy Dragon backpack, Puppy Love backpack, Viking's Spirit backpack, and more.