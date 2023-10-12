Vivo Y200 5G revealed ahead of launch, specs also tipped

Vivo Y200 5G revealed ahead of launch, specs also tipped

By Sanjana Shankar 03:05 am Oct 12, 202303:05 am

The handset is expected to offer a 64MP main camera with OIS and a ring-shaped LED flash

Vivo's Y200 5G smartphone is set to make its debut in India soon, and the company has teased its arrival on social media. Although the official launch date remains under wraps, a Google Play Console listing has leaked the device's design render and key specs. The listing shows that the Vivo Y200 5G will boast a curved display with power and volume keys on the right edge and a dual camera setup with an LED flash on the back panel.

Listing confirms Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB RAM

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo Y200 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and pack up to 8GB of RAM. The device is listed with Android 11 software, but it's expected to run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. The smartphone will feature a Full HD+ resolution display with a punch-hole cutout in the center for a selfie camera.

The device could be powered by a 4,800mAh battery

The Vivo Y200 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and could offer an under-display fingerprint sensor. The dual camera setup may include a 64MP (OIS) main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support is also anticipated. Dimensions-wide, it could measure 7.69mm thick and weigh around 190g. With Vivo teasing the device on social media, we can expect an official launch announcement in the coming days.